Fiorentina v Roma: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

– Fiorentina and Roma have drawn each of their last two league meetings, last drawing three on the bounce in 1977.

– The last time Fiorentina scored in six consecutive home Serie A games against Roma came between the 80s and 90s – currently on a streak of five.

– Fiorentina are winless in their last six league games (D2 L4); prior to this season, only five Viola managers have gone longer without a Serie A victory in a single campaign during the three points for a win era – (Ranieri, Zoff, Prandelli, Pioli and Montella).

– Fiorentina have won only one of their 10 Serie A matches played on Friday (D3 L6), 1-0 against Cagliari in December 2017.

– Roma have lost only two of their last 25 Serie A matches (W14 D9); since April 2019 only Juventus and Inter (both one) have lost fewer games than the Giallorossi in the Italian top-flight.

o For the first time in the three points for a win era (since 1994/95), no Fiorentina’s player has scored four or more goals in Serie A after 16 MDs.

– Roma have scored the most goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half in the current Serie A campaign (10 goals), in the same period only Udinese (0) have netted fewer goals than Fiorentina (2).

– Roma’s Diego Perotti has scored in three of his last four league matches against Fiorentina (3 goals) – only against Udinese (4) he netted more in Serie A.

– Among players born after 1/1/2000, Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic has attempted the most shots in the competition this season (27) – 3 goals.

– In the last two Serie A campaigns (18/19 and 19/20) Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa has attempted 187 shots, scoring only eight goals (shot conversion rate 4%).