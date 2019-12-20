Fonseca: I’m happy, but Roma have to keep improving

Paulo Fonseca wants Roma to improve even further despite looking comfortable in Serie A’s top four after a 4-1 win away at Fiorentina on Friday evening.

The Giallorossi look like one of the favourites to finish in the Champions League places this season, but Fonseca says they still have work to do.

“I think we’ve improved a lot,” he told journalists at his post-match press conference.

“But we have to be balanced because we haven’t even finished the first half of the season yet.

“We need to keep working to improve as a team. I’m obviously very happy with the first few months, but there’s work to do.”

When asked specifically what areas he wanted to work on, he highlighted their use of possession.

“Perfection is difficult to achieve but we can improve in a lot of areas,” he explained.

“We have to control the game more when we have the ball.

“We lost the ball at times tonight when we didn’t have to.

“But we all spoke and I think we have to keep working on improving.”