Fonseca: Inter defended very well

After a 0-0 draw with Inter, Roma coach Paulo Fonseca bemoaned his side’s missed chances, but also complimented the Nerazzurri’s defensive display.

Inter only managed two shots on target over the course of 90 minutes, with Antonio Mirante making two key saves for the away side.

“We played well, but messed up a few good chances,” Fonseca told the press. “Inter defended very well, and we also had a good match defensively.

“Zaniolo was up front and it isn’t his best position. Maybe with Edin Dzeko [starting] things would have gone differently.

“I don’t remember any other teams who came here and played like we did. We were brave, and without the ball we tried to press [Inter] which worked.”