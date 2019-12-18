Gabigol: I don’t think I’ll be back in Italy

Gabriel Barbosa expects a permanent move away from Serie A in January when his loan from Inter to South American champions Flamengo ends.

Gabigol joined the Nearazzurri in 2016 but only made nine appearances for the club before spending time on loan at Benfica and Santos.

The 23-year-old was eventually shipped out in a long-term loan deal with Flamengo last January and has excelled during his time with the Mengao, scoring 25 goals in 29 appearances.

“At Inter I had few opportunities, it was nice anyway, but I don’t think I’ll be back in Italy,” Gabigol said during an interview with Sportmediaset.

“I respect the Nerazzurri, I have a contract with them but I’m not really in touch with the club.

“I didn’t have many opportunities at Inter, but it was still an important period in my career because I was in a great team.”

With Antonio Conte reportedly interested in bringing Olivier Giroud to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in January it appears unlikely that the Nerazzurri would stand in the way of Gabigol making a permanent move when the transfer window opens.