Galliani: I’ll call Ancelotti when we take AC Monza to Serie A

Adriano Galliani is planning to bring Carlo Ancelotti to AC Monza should he and Silvio Berlusconi take the club up to Serie A.

Monza are currently top of Girone A in Serie C with a 13-point cushion and the former AC Milan chief is aiming high.

“This is our first year,” Galliani, who was born in Monza, said to Corriere dello Sport.

“We’ve spent €3 million on the team and €5m on the infrastructure, the sports centre, stadium, etc..

“Salaries are a separate thing.

“When we’re in Serie A I’ll call Ancelotti.”

Ancelotti is having a tough time with Napoli at the moment, but Galliani is backing him to turn things around.

“If there’s a coach capable of coming through the most complicated situations it’s Ancelotti,” he added.

“You can trust him blindly. He has all the tools, from the right words to a firm wrist.”