Gattuso: I’m not a magician, Napoli still have to improve

Gennaro Gattuso was pleased to escape with his first win as Napoli boss from Sassuolo on Sunday though he knows there’s work to be done.

Napoli trailed to a Junior Traore opener but played well in the second half and managed to turn the game on its head.

“I’m not a magician,” Gattuso said at his post-match press conference, “I don’t think we’re healed.

“But the team is alive. We hadn’t won for two months.

“We have time to fix things. We have to improve and to play well for 95 minutes.”

The relief was evident in Napoli’s celebrations but Gattuso is cautious about describing the win as a turning point.

“I don’t know [if it is],” he said when asked if things would change from here, “I’ve been in football for a long time and every game has its own story.

“I don’t know if this joy or the embraces will bring a turning point.

“We have to perform and get people back to the stadium.

“Today I heard so many whistles [from the fans] and so many not so nice words, but here we are.

“Afterwards there was a lot of applause and joy.

“We want to bring back the enthusiasm that’s existed for so long in the city.”