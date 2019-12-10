Gattuso to Napoli looking all the more likely

With Napoli’s crisis only worsening, it looks increasingly likely that Gennaro Gattuso will be appointed as their next coach sooner rather than later.

Pressure is mounting on Carlo Ancelotti and his relationship with president Aurelio De Laurentiis appears to be beyond the point of being fixable.

Il Mattino are reporting though that Gattuso would not be willing to come in at the Stadio San Paolo on a six-month deal, as was suggested.

Instead, he’d prefer to put pen to paper on a contract that runs until June 2021, giving him a season and a half in the job.

But it’s thought that De Laurentiis could counter that by including a clause that would see his contract extended if he managed to secure Champions League football.