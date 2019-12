Paolo Ghiglione was the villain for Genoa in the Derby della Lanterna, with his error presenting city rivals Sampdoria the opportunity to score the decisive goal in a 1-0 win.

The right wing-back did not a pose a great threat on the right flank for the Grifone and he received just a yellow card for a foul on Doriani midfielder Karol Linetty despite placing his studs on the leg.

Near the end, his casual pass found the aforementioned Linetty and the Pole assisted the winner for Manolo Gabbiadini.