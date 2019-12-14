Genoa v Sampdoria: Official Line-Ups

Genoa face Sampdoria in Saturday evening’s Derby della Lanterna and haven’t won a ‘home’ derby since May 2011.

Sampdoria themselves are unbeaten in the last six matches against their rivals, winning four of those encounters.

This season, Genoa have lost four of their last six Serie A home games, while Sampdoria have averaged 1.1 points-per-game in their last eight league games under Claudio Ranieri.

Previously they had recorded a 0.4 average points in their first seven matches under Eusebio Di Francesco in Serie A this season.

Genoa: Radu; Biraschi, Romero, Criscito; Ghiglione, Schone, Radovanovic, Cassata, Pajac; Pinamonti, Sanabria

Sampdoria: Audero; Depaoli, Ferrari, Colley, Murru; Ekdal, Vieira, Thorsby, Linetty; Ramirez; Quagliarella