Giroud decides on Chelsea exit, Inter favourites

Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud has decided to l leave Stamford Bridge when the transfer window opens in January with Inter again being linked to a bid for the striker.

Giroud, who was a World Cup winner with France in 2018, has been out of favour at Chelsea so far this term with new coach Frank Lampard preferring to use young striker Tammy Abraham over the 33-year-old.

With the European Championship only six months away Giroud wants to leave Chelsea in search of more regular playing time, according to French publication L’Equipe.

The report suggests that Inter are the most interested party in the striker although the Nerazzurri’s Champions League progress will play a factor in their decision.

If the Nerazzurri make it to the Champions League’s knockout rounds on Tuesday evening Antonio Conte could look to bring Giroud to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to take some of the workload off Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

With Inter sat top of the Serie A table a move to the Nerazzurri is unlikely to provide the playing time Giroud is looking for but the chance of winning a Scudetto under his former coach Conte could be to much to resist.