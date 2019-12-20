Giulini: Work on new Cagliari stadium to commence in 2021

Cagliari expect work on their new 25,000-seater stadium to begin in September 2021, according to club president Tommaso Giulini.

The Isolani sit unexpectedly in fifth place in Serie A after an impressive start to the season, finding themselves just three points behind Roma who occupy the final Champions League place.

With all the excitement surrounding the club, particularly with fans loving coach Rolando Maran’s approach that has seen them start so well, it seems as though things are on the up both on and on the pitch.

“We’re confident that the first brick will be laid in September 2021,” Giulini told journalists in a press conference.

“We have to await the decision of the council in terms of how the commercial parts of the stadium will be organised.

“This changes the way the structure was originally planned. We hope that the final project will be ready to present to the council between June and September 2020.”

The new stadium is already behind schedule, but once completed it should be something for Casteddu fans to be proud about.

The plans include huge retail spaces which were initially supposed to be connected to the stadium, but new plans would see them placed nearby instead.