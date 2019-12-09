Godin: Inter will have to be aggressive against Barcelona

Despite the fact that Barcelona have already secured Group F top spot and qualification into the Champions League knockout stages, Inter defender Diego Godin is not expecting the Blaugrana to take their foot off the gas on Tuesday evening.

Inter welcome Barcelona to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for a crucial match given the Nerazzurri must win to secure passage into the Round of 16 alongside their opponents. Anything less will mean they are relying on Borussia Dortmund to slip up at home to Slavia Prague.

“Our goal is to win the game,” Godin told the press. “We aren’t thinking about anything other than that.

“Barcelona are one of the best teams in the world, and always win at least one trophy every season.

“We have to give our all in order to secure qualification, especially against a team that are used to going deep into the competition. It doesn’t make a difference that they have already qualified [for the Round of 16].”

Inter fell to a late Luis Suarez winner at the Camp Nou in October after leading early through Lautaro Martinez, and Godin has fond memories against Barcelona scoring against them in 2014 to help Atletico Madrid win LaLiga Santander.

“I remember that game with a lot of happiness,” Godin said. “Obviously it was one of the best games because we won the title with my goal.

“We have played many other times and they are a difficult team to face, and we know they will make us suffer, but we are ready.”

On facing former teammate Antoine Griezmann, Godin feels Atletico will always be grateful to the Frenchman’s contribution during his time there.

“He chose Barcelona, and I chose Inter,” Godin stated. “It’s just part of the game.

“Anyone who has lived in Madrid will never forget the experience, people will will always love him there.

“Football is like that.”