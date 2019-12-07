Heart and soul might not be enough for Inter

December has traditionally proved a tough month for Inter in recent years, a warning that Antonio Conte certainly had in mind when he claimed that his side can’t be overconfident after going top of Serie A.

The Nerazzurri boss knows that the current record-breaking campaign, which saw Inter get 37 points from 14 matches, depends on a number of factors that have to be closely controlled if he wants his team to keep this form.

Motivation is probably the main key to Inter success so far. Marcelo Brozovic said in a post-match interview that “our soul is our strength” and it is no coincidence that he mentioned something that has often been a problematic aspect for the club.

Every time Inter have reached the top of Serie A in the recent past, a minor slip-up has always been enough to trigger a destructive mechanism which exposed the limits in the players’ attitude, leading the team to lose focus and desire.

Conte doesn’t want it to happen again, although there have already been alarming signs of Inter’s tendency to suddenly collapse. It has happened in some of the most crucial moments of the Nerazzurri campaign, against the likes of Juventus, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, ruining all the work done.

The difference is that, this time, it happened inside single matches, and Inter were always able to fight back. The eagerness they showed at Slavia Prague and against SPAL, in a time of difficulty, demonstrates how all the players firmly believe that hard work can lead to achieve the unthinkable, an idea that is deeply rooted in the coaching style of their boss.

Antonio Conte has proved a real phenomenon when it comes to giving his players that motivational boost that can push them beyond their limits. But however effective his work might have been, the boss knows that his demanding football, both physically and mentally, could take a toll in the long term, especially with a limited number of options at his disposal.

This is what the Inter boss has lamented in recent weeks, in order to make the club understand that further investment, as well as a bit of luck, is needed if the Nerazzurri don’t want to fall short in the second part of the season.

INTER HAVE QUALITY

Something has changed in relation to the past, though. In addition to an extraordinary leader, Inter can boast quality players who are enhanced by the collective spirit Conte has created.

Stefan De Vrij has imposed himself as one of the best centre-backs in Serie A, a charismatic figure who perfectly fits the team’s three-man defence and has become pivotal both when blocking the opposition and in the build-up.

After first raising his game under Luciano Spalletti, Marcelo Brozovic has kept progressing and is now a keystone of the Inter midfield as his impressive passing skills are combined with a relentless work which allows the Croat to always come to the aid of his teammates.

Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku are the icing on a cake of a system that seems specifically built for this attacking duo, with each player showcasing a complementary skill set.

The Argentine’s meteoric rise is something which allows the Nerazzurri to think big, as it is currently hard to set a limit to the development of a player who’s just 22 years old and already looks to be one of the most complete strikers on the international scene.

Recovering the likes of Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi and Alexis Sanchez will be essential to further increase the confidence, as well as the quality, of a group of players who already seem ready to die for the idea their boss has instilled in them.

But while Juventus can rely on their squad depth and experience, the only way Inter can be serious contenders until the end is by remembering how far all the hard work has already taken them, just as Conte said.

Once again, December will tell us everything about the real prospects of this team.