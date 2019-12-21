Hellas Verona lead three-team chase for Atalanta forward

Hellas Verona appear favourites to sign Musa Barrow from Atalanta in the January transfer window.

Barrow looks likely to leave Atalanta this January with the Gambian international seemingly out of favour at his current club, having only made one appearance from the start during the 2019/20 season.

According to Tuttosport, Verona are in pole position for his signature, ahead of fellow Serie A clubs Bologna and Parma.

Even if on-loan winger Dejan Kulusevski was to leave Parma and return to Atalanta, creating space for Barrow at the Stadio Ennio Tardini, it is still thought the forward will end up at Verona.