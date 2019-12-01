Hellas Verona v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Hellas Verona welcome Roma to the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi looking for their first win over the Giallorossi since October 1996.

So far this season, Verona have won five Serie A games which they have only bettered once in their 14 top flight campaigns.

Roma have found the net in each of their last 10 away games in Serie A against Verona, scoring 17 goals in those matches, but the Mastini have only conceded 11 this season, the best record in the competition.

Verona: Silvestri; Rrahmani, Gunter, Bocchetti; Faraoni, Amrabat, Pessina, Lazovic; Verre, Zaccagni; Di Carmine

Roma: Pau Lopez; Santon, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Diawara, Veretout; Under, Pellegrini, Kluivert; Dzeko