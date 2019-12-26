Ibrahimovic agrees AC Milan return

AC Milan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have reportedly agreed terms on a deal that will see the Swede rejoin the club in January.

The 38-year-old, who spent the past two seasons at MLS side LA Galaxy, was out of contract after opting not to extend to his stay in North America.

Napoli, Bologna and Milan were all seen as possible landing spots for the striker, but Sky Sport Italia reports Ibrahimovic has agreed to return to the Rossoneri.

While the terms of the agreement aren’t known at this time, it’s believed the initial contract will run for the next six months, with the chance to extend it for 18 months should Ibra achieve certain personal goals.

A deal should be made official in the next 24-48 hours, with the Swede expected to at Milan’s return to training on December 30.

While it’s possible Ibra could be part of the Rossoneri squad for their match against Sampdoria on January 6, it’s believed the striker will need two to three weeks of training before being fully fit.

Ibrahimovic scored 56 goals in 85 appearances for Milan from 2010 to 2012.