Ibrahimovic: I’ll return to a club who need to get back to winning

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has spoken of his desire to join a club who are looking to win silverware, fuelling talk of an AC Milan return.

Ibrahimovic’s eventual destination has been the subject of intense speculation since the 38-year-old left the LA Galaxy in November with Serie A appearing to be his preferred choice.

“I will join a club that must get back to winning and update its history,” Ibrahimovic told GQ Italia.

“It’s only [at a club] like this that I will be able to find the necessary stimulants to surprise again.

“As a footballer, it’s not just about choosing a team, there are other factors that you must consider, including your family…

“I’ll see you in Italy soon.”

Serie A clubs have recently recognised the problem of racism in Italian football and Ibrahimovic thinks there should be harsher punishments.

“Wearing the ‘No to racism’ shirt and having a ‘No to racism’ banner is good, but it doesn’t resolve the problem,” he said.

“It’s better to deduct three points, suspend the game and lose earnings, then you risk getting relegated to Serie B.

“You have to be strict, people don’t understand it until they pay the consequences.

“When I was in Italy, they shouted ‘gypsy’ and this is also racism, it’s ignorance. Then when I left the stadium, they congratulated me and wanting to take a picture with me.”