Ibrahimovic to AC Milan all but certain

Although an official announcement hasn’t been made yet, it looks as though Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan will be reuniting in 2020.

The Swede is out of contract after his deal with LA Galaxy expired, and his next destination has been the subject of much debate amongst football fans.

A huge hint was offered by Bologna director Walter Sabatini on Monday, as he confirmed Ibrahimovic will not be joining the Rossoblu.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that instead the Swede will return to Milan, as the outlet suggests he has already told those closest to him that he wants to play for the Rossoneri.

What isn’t certain is how his return will play out contractually, as Milan’s first offer of €2 million for the remainder of the season and €4m for next campaign was deemed low by the striker.

Only the first six months would be guaranteed with a deal for the 2020/21 campaign dependant on where the Rossoneri finish in the standings, with agent Mino Raiola pushing for a guaranteed 18-month deal.

As a result talks are still ongoing over the exact details of the reunion, but it’s believed it’s only a matter of time before the two parties agree on a contract.