Incredible Lazio late show sinks Cagliari

Lazio scored two dramatic late goals deep into stoppage time to break Cagliari hearts and to earn a vital 2-1 win in Sardinia.

Luis Alberto scored a wonderful half-volley, before substitute Felipe Caicedo headed in a Stefan Radu cross in the 98th minute to win Lazio their ninth Serie A game on the bounce, leaving them just three points behind rivals Juventus and Inter.

Rolando Maran’s side thought they’d secured victory against the Biancocelesti for the first time since May 2013, but it was the Isolani’s 13 game unbeaten run which was cruelly ended.

As a result, Cagliari drop to fifth in the Serie A table, one point ahead of Atalanta.

Cagliari took the lead early on when Simeone smashed an unstoppable volley into the roof of the net after Joao Pedro flicked on a Charalampos Lykogiannis throw-in.

The Argentinian’s fifth goal of the season ensured that Casteddu went in ahead at the break in a first half that otherwise lacked clear-cut chances, until a frantic last minute.

A minute in which the hosts were twice thwarted by Thomas Strakosha, firstly Radja Nainggolan’s effort was brilliantly palmed away after he’d cut the ball back onto his left foot following a swift counter, and then the Lazio keeper tipped Joao Pedro’s header around the post from the resulting corner.

Lazio started the second half brightly, having two chances cleared off the line in quick succession as both Joao Pedro and then Nahitan Nandez chipped in with vital defensive contributions.

The away team upped the tempo as the sought to get top-scorer Ciro Immobile in on the act, but to little avail as they failed to muster any real chances of note early on.

In fact, it was Simeone who had a magnificent chance to double the lead after Nainggolan slipped him in, but his left-footed effort was slashed high and wide in what was.

The encounter then erupted, flowing from end to end. Joao Pedro burst into the box from the left wing, but his shot was blocked fantastically by a last-ditch Francesco Acerbi tackle.

Manuel Lazzari finally managed to pick out Immobile with a lovely cross as Lazio huffed and puffed, but the current capocannoniere was left head-in-hands after placing his effort tamely wide of Rafael’s goal.

The game ended frantically with both sides going full throttle. The hosts broke rapidly from the previous chance, but Paolo Farago lost his footing at the vital moment as he was ready to pull the trigger.

Then came the real drama with Luis Alberto drawing Simeone’s side level from the edge of the box, rifling in a volley as the ball bounced perfectly in front of him leaving Rafael standing no chance in the Cagliari goal.

Caicedo nodded home Radu’s curled cross to ensure his side remain genuine title contenders as the Christmas break approaches, his side ending matchday 16 in third place