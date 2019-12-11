Insigne thanks Ancelotti after Napoli dismissal

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne has taken to social media to send his well wishes to Carlo Ancelotti who was axed by the Partenopei only hours after their 4-0 Champions League win over Genk on Tuesday evening.

Despite recent reports suggesting that friction between Insigne and Ancelotti could see the forward leave the Stadio San Paolo, the 28-year-old expressed only gratitude to his former coach in the immediate aftermath of his dismissal.

“Thank you Mister,” Insigne said in a post on his Instagram account, “it was an honour to have worked with you and your staff.

“In these two years I have grown to know a special person. I wish you the best.”

With Napoli languishing 17 points behind league leaders Inter and without a Serie A win in seven games it came as no surprise when Ancelotti was given his marching orders.

Former AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso is now the favourite to replace Ancelotti in the Partenopei hot-seat with reports suggesting he has already discussed a deal with the club.