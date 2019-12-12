Inter agree €35 million deal for Atalanta starlet

Dejan Kulusevski could be in line for a January move to Inter as the Nerazzurri have a €35 million deal in place with Atalanta.

The Swedish international has taken Serie A by storm while on loan with Parma this season, and his play has caught the attention of the Beneamata management and coach Antonio Conte.

Corriere dello Sport reports Inter met with Atalanta directors over the past week, with La Dea happy to sell the starlet in January.

The figure being talked about is €35m, but the biggest obstacle might be Parma’s will.

The Ducali have made it clear they don’t want to let the 19-year-old go mid-season, and as a result the Nerazzurri may have to turn to alternatives should a deal fall through.

Arturo Vidal is the most likely alternative, with Inter hoping to land the Chilean on loan and then discussing a permanent transfer at the end of the season.