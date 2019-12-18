Inter and AC Milan don’t want two stadiums at San Siro site

Inter and AC Milan have let city council know that they do not believe two stadiums can coexist at the site where the San Siro is currently located.

Both clubs have made it clear they want to build a new stadium near the historic site, but city council has stated they want the current venue to be renovated in order to keep it in use.

Those plans have been turned down by Inter and Milan after the two clubs and city council met on Tuesday.

Inter were represented by CEO Alessandro Antonello and Milan had President Paolo Scaroni and managing director Ivan Gazidis present, with both parties making it clear they have no intention of proceeding with the idea of two stadiums coexisting at the same site.

A press release highlighted that traffic and noise pollution, along with crowd control and security were the leading reasons for their decision.