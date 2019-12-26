Inter and Barcelona far apart on Vidal deal

Inter are keen to land Arturo Vidal in the January transfer window, but it doesn’t appear Barcelona are willing to let him go easily.

Antonio Conte is desperate to reunite with the Chilean, as the duo enjoyed a successful spell together while at Juventus from 2011 to 2014.

The Nerazzurri coach wants to add to his midfield options and has asked management for Vidal, but Sportmediaset reports the Italian side and Barca aren’t close on agreeing a transfer fee.

Inter have offered €12 million for the midfielder, but the Blaugrana are asking for €20m.

As a result agent Fernando Felicevich will have some work to do to facilitate a deal, as Vidal has made it clear he would like to move to the Studio Giuseppe Meazza.

Talks are expected to continue in the coming weeks, as Inter are keen to satisfy the demands of their coach in order to continue their push for the Scudetto.