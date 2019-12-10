Inter-Barcelona to bring in record-breaking €7.5 million

Tuesday’s Champions League clash between Inter and Barcelona is expected to break the revenue record for a match played in Italy, with the figure likely to be between €7.5-€8 million.

A win would see the Nerazzurri qualify for the knockout stages, and their hopes were boosted with word that Lionel Messi will not figure in the contest.

While the match won’t be sold out due to the Blaugrana not selling their full allotment of tickets, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the contest will still generate record-breaking revenue figures.

With 72,000 expected to pack the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, the Italian outlet reports it will still generate between €7.5-€8m – a record figure for a match played in Italy.

The current record was set earlier this season when Inter played host to Juventus on October 6.

That contest brought in €6.5m, meaning that regardless of how things play out on the pitch, Tuesday’s match will go down in the Nerazzurri record books.