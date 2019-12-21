Inter breeze past sorry Genoa

Two goals in two minutes put Inter on track for a 4-0 win over Genoa at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday night.

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring on the half hour with a close range header, then he turned provider, setting up Roberto Gagliardini who doubled the lead.

Sebastiano Esposito, who, at the age of 17 years and 172 days, became the youngest player to start for Inter in Serie A this century, scored a penalty in the second half. Lukaku completed the rout with his second with 19 minutes left to play.

As a result, Genoa’s poor run against Inter continued as the Grifone haven’t beaten the Nerazzurri at the Meazza in Serie A since March 1994.

Inter now move level on points with Juventus at the top of Serie A, with Genoa firmly in 19th place in the standings.

It was all Inter from the off, as first Borja Valero had an effort easily saved by Andrei Radu, before Cristiano Biraghi flashed a cross towards Lukaku, but it was too high for the Belgian.

Gagliardini had a header saved by Radu, who then produced a wonder stop to deny the Inter midfielder once more.

Just after the half hour, Inter took the lead as an Antonio Candreva cross found Lukaku six yards out, and he headed past Radu into the bottom corner.

A minute later Lukaku showed great strength to hold off Cristian Romero and played the ball into Gagliardini’s path, who exquisitely placed the ball past Radu.

Lukaku should have had his third just after the break when a mistake in the Genoa defence gifted the ball to the No.9 on the penalty spot with Radu nowhere to be seen, but the Grifone keeper managed to recover and make the save.

Nevertheless, Inter did get their third when Kevin Agudelo brought down Gagliardini in the box. Then Esposito stepped up and neatly tucked the spot kick away.

Samir Handanovic was made to work when a deflected Toni Sanabria effort from distance was dipping under the crossbar.

It was four on 71 minutes when Lukaku picked the ball up the edge of the penalty area, cut inside, and fired a rocket into the top corner.