Inter consider loan deal for Barcelona midfielder

Inter are likely to acquire more players in the winter transfer window and Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal could move to the Italian giants for a loan spell.

The 32-year-old is likely to feature in the Blaugrana’s Champions League fixture against the Nerazzurri in Milan on Tuesday evening but Biscione tactician Antonio Conte already has the desire to include the Chilean international in his squad.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter chief Giuseppe Marotta does not want to spend too much money on a player over 30 and he would consider negotiating a loan deal for Vidal without any obligation to make a move permanent.

It is also reported that the Nerazzurri coach would prefer a ball-winner like the Chilean as opposed to a more creative midfielder like his Barcelona teammate Ivan Rakitic.

Vidal played under Conte at Juventus between 2011 and 2014, winning three Serie A titles together. Conte went on to coach Italy after the 2013/14 season while Vidal left the Bianconeri a year later.