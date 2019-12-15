Inter frustrated by late Fiorentina leveller

STADIO ARTEMIO FRANCHI (Florence) – A dramatic stoppage-time equaliser from Dusan Vlahovic prevented Inter from retaking top spot in Serie A and brought Fiorentina’s four-game losing streak to an end.

It had seemed that Borja Valero’s early opener was set to condemn La Viola to a fifth straight loss for just the third time in their history – and second under Vincenzo Montella – but the substitute popped up with a last-gasp leveller to buy the coach some more time on the bench.

Inter had plenty of chances to kill the game off but failed to take advantage, while the hosts will feel they were worthy of a point themselves.

It ended in drama at the Stadio Artemio Franchi as Fiorentina avoided a fifth consecutive defeat to draw with Inter and @ConJClancy is there for #FIFattheGames. Report ? https://t.co/pp6obBkyV3#FiorentinaInter #SerieA pic.twitter.com/yKmx06IU4t — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) December 15, 2019

Borja Valero rarely scores in Serie A, but of course he was responsible for opening the scoring on his return to Florence in the eighth minute, bagging what was his first goal in the competition in 588 days.

Marcelo Brozovic put the Spaniard in on the left and his clever cutback wrongfooted Nikola Milenkovic and opened up space in side. Then on his right foot he sent Bartlomiej Dragowski the wrong way as he tucked his finish in at the near post.

Lautaro Martinez showed quick thinking and athleticism with an overhead kick that was straight at Dragowski.

Sanur Handanovic kept things level with a fine save to deny La Viola. Pol Lirola teed up Milan Badelj on the edge of the area and with his shot looking set for the top corner, the Slovenian stretched and turned it behind.

Inter appeared to have doubled their lead with a fine goal. Romelu Lukaku was set through on the right and he centred for Lautaro who controlled and patiently froze Dragowski before slotting in. VAR intervened though and showed the Belgian was offside in the buildup and the goal was chalked off.

Dragowski had to be at his best to deny a Lukaku header, somehow clawing the ball out from off the line to turn away his downward header.

That same Lukaku-Lautaro combination could have doubled Inter’s lead in the second half too. The pair were two of three Inter players racing forward on a counterattack but the Belgian’s pass was overhit and rolled into Dragowski’s hands.

Lautaro and Lukaku both had chances in quick succession but the Argentinian’s header flew wide before the No.9 hit a tame shot at Dragowski.

Gaetano Castrovilli tried his luck with a powerful low strike from range but again Handanovic did very well at full-stretch to get a strong hand behind it and keep it out.

Lukaku was guilty of a similar miss to what he produced against Barcelona in midweek. After showing great strength to shrug himself free, he tried to put his foot through the ball when a more composed attempt might have seen him add to Inter’s lead.

Vlahovic made Inter regret those missed chances in stoppage time as he raced in on the left and fired across into Handanovic’s far top corner to send the Franchi into chaos.