Inter get Ludogorets while Roma set for Gent battle in Europa League

Inter and Roma were both handed favourable draws in the Europa League Round of 32, with the Nerazzurri getting Ludogorets and Roma facing Gent.

The Nerazzurri saw their Champions League hopes ended last week, as they finished third in Group F behind Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

As a result they’ve been relegated to the Europa League, where they will face Bulgarian side Ludogorets in the Round of 32.

The first leg is scheduled for February 20 in Razgrad, with the return leg happening a week later at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

As for Roma, they finished second behind Istanbul Basaksehir in Group J of the Europa League group stage.

They will face Belgian side Gent, who topped Group I after going undefeated against the likes of Saint-Etienne, Oleksandria and Wolfsburg.

Unlike Inter, Roma will play the first leg at home at the Stadio Olimpico.

Europa League Round of 32

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Espanyol

Sporting CP v Istanbul Basaksehir

Getafe v Ajax

Bayer Leverkusen v Porto

FC Copenhagen v Celtic

APOEL Nicosia v FC Basel

CFR Cluj v Sevilla

Olympiacos v Arsenal

AZ v LASK

Club Brugge v Manchester United

Ludogorets v Inter

Eintracht Frankfurt v RB Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica

Wolsburg v Malmö FF

Roma v Gent

Rangers v Braga