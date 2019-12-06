Inter held at home by Roma

Inter’s time atop the Serie A table may only last one week after a 0-0 draw against Roma on Friday evening at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Following Juventus’ slip up against Sassuolo, the Nerazzurri found themselves one point ahead of their Scudetto rivals, but despite increasing their lead to two points, the Bianconeri could retake top spot with victory over Lazio on Saturday.

Antonio Mirante was the Giallorossi thorn in Inter’s side as the 36-year-old goalkeeper produced a number of good saves to deny the Nerazzurri.

Roma started with Nicolo Zaniolo as a false nine, but it was Inter who should have taken the lead when a mistake from Jordan Veretout allowed Romelu Lukaku into the penalty area, but his shot on goal was expertly saved by Antonio Mirante.

Zaniolo was causing Inter problems and managed to turn Godin on the edge of the area, but Samir Handanovic made a simple stop.

Some good link up play between Borja Valero and Lautaro Martinez ended with a shot from the latter which whistled past the post.

Another mistake from Roma, this time by Mirante, who gave the ball away to Lukaku on the edge of the box, and the Belgian set up Marcelo Brozovic only for the Croatian to blast over the crossbar.

After the break, Vecino was sent in on goal, but Mirante made another crucial save, then Cristiano Biraghi fired wide from 18 yards.

Another opportunity fell the way of Lautaro, but as he bore down on goal a combination of Mirante and Leonardo Spinazzola denied the Argentine.