Inter hope to sign Kulusevski, but he’ll stay at Parma until June

Parma’s Dejan Kulusevski is set to be the subject of a transfer bid by Inter in January as Antonio Conte looks to bring the talented Swedish international to the Stadio Giuesppe Meazza.

Kulusevski, who is on loan at Parma from Atalanta, has made a big impression on Serie A so far this term scoring three goals in his first 13 appearances for the Crociati.

The Nerazzurri are now thought be preparing a bid of around €25 million for the 19-year-old, according to a report by Corriere dello Sport. It’s thought that the deal would see Kulusevski finish the season at Parma before joining Antonio Conte’s squad in the summer.

A stumbling block in the deal could be Atalanta’s valuation of the Swedish midfielder as it’s believed that La Dea are looking for at least €10m more than the Nerazzurri are preparing to offer.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool have also been reported to be interested in signing Kulusevski and Parma will be hoping that the speculation over his future will not distract the 19-year-old from continuing his good run of form.