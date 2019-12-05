Inter hoping to close deal for Napoli forward in January

Dries Mertens could be the next Belgian to join Inter with reports suggesting the Nerazzurri are keen to finalize a free transfer agreement in January.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and it doesn’t appear Napoli are ready to open talks over a new deal.

Tuttomercatoweb reports the Partenopei have no intention of letting Mertens leave in January as they view him as a key player for the remainder of the season.

As a result Inter director Giuseppe Marotta is already lining up talks with the Belgian’s agent to wrap up a free transfer agreement that would go into effect next summer.

Antonio Conte is said to be a big fan of Mertens, which is why the two parties could wrap up a deal as soon as January.

A move to Milan would see the 32-year-old link up with compatriot Romelu Lukaku, who has enjoyed a sparkling start to his time in Italy with 10 goals in 14 matches.