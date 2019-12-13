Inter one step closer to landing Chelsea striker

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has all but agreed terms with Inter according to reports out of France.

The 33-year-old has been used sparingly by manager Frank Lampard this season, featuring in just seven matches in all competitions.

As a result Giroud has been linked with a January exit, with Inter and Crystal Palace the favourites to land his signature, though it appears the Nerazzurri are ahead in the race according to L’Equipe.

The French news outlet reports the striker and Inter are close to reaching a deal on a contract, leaving it in the hands of the Italian side and Chelsea to agree a transfer fee.

It’s also stated the London side are now open to letting Giroud go after seeing their transfer embargo cancelled, letting them bring in a replacement in January.

As a result a deal satisfying all parties looks likely, with the Frenchman finally getting the regular playing time he is looking for ahead of Euro 2020.