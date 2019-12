There’s a new name topping the Serie A table after Lautaro Martinez’s brace helped Inter secure a scrappy 2-1 victory over SPAL on Sunday.

The Argentine was unstoppable for much of the match, netting a brace with two great finishes in the first half.

Lautaro probably should have had a hat-trick after failing to make the most of two chances after the restart, but it was still enough to see Inter leapfrog Juventus for top spot in the table.