A super performance from Lautaro Martinez wasn’t enough to see Inter through in the Champions League as they will feature in the Europa League in 2020 after falling 2-1 to Barcelona on Wednesday.

Although the Blaugrana started the match without several key players, Antonio Conte’s men couldn’t find the three points they needed to stay ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

It wasn’t from a lack of trying by Lautaro however, as the Argentine was spectacular on and off the ball.