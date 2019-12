A wasteful performance by Romelu Lukaku left Inter wondering what might have been, as the Nerazzurri were forced to settle with a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina on Sunday.

The Belgian worked hard and likely should have been rewarded for his efforts at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, however Bartlomiej Dr?gowski stood tall to keep the Nerazzurri star off the scoresheet.