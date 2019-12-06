Inter player ratings: Lukaku labours as Nerazzurri held to stalemate

Inter extended their lead at the top of Serie A, but had to settle for a point in a 0-0 draw against Roma at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Friday.

The Nerazzurri struggled to fashion clear cut chances of their own, but were presented with some gilt-edge opportunities courtesy of sloppy Roma play.

However, neither Romelu Lukaku or Marcelo Brozovic were able to take advantage, and Roma stood firm to secure a point in Milan. The draw sees Inter move two points clear of Juventus at the top of the table, ahead of the Bianconeri’s trip to Lazio on Saturday.