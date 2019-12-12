Inter ready to double Lautaro’s salary and increase release clause

Lautaro Martinez has proven himself to be one of the hottest talents in Europe this season and Inter are looking to shield off the interest of other European sides.

Barcelona are just one of the clubs interested, but the Nerazzurri are planning to offer the Argentinian a renewal to keep him at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The 22-year-old has grown throughout 2019 and is now a regular on the scoresheet for Inter, as well as being a consistent starter for Argentina under Lionel Scaloni.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter met with the player’s representatives in order to renew his current deal, which runs until 2023.

Lautaro’s release clause currently sits at just €111 million which, given his form, isn’t completely out of reach for Europe’s bigger sides.

Currently earning €2m a year, Inter are ready to offer him double that and to increase the release clause to €200m.