Inter – Team of the Decade

The highest of highs, a fall to mediocrity, and a return to relevance. Inter’s roller coaster of a decade looks to be back on track thanks to the exploits of Giuseppe Marotta and Antonio Conte, but it certainly took a long time to get there.

The Treble triumph of 2010 seems like a distant memory, as the Nerazzurri struggled to navigate the waters of Financial Fair Play while fielding a competitive team for much of the past 10 years.

As a result the club’s last trophy dates back to 2011, when Leonardo took over from Rafa Benitez midseason and led the club to a Coppa Italia victory that is rarely mentioned.

The list of mediocre players to come through the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza over this decade is long, but the holdovers from Jose Mourinho’s side and some, but not many, astute signings means naming a team of the decade isn’t an impossible task.

Current captain Samir Handanovic joined in 2012 and his play has seen him mentioned with greats like Walter Zenga, Gianluca Pagliuca and Julio Cesar.

Danilo D’Ambrosio has flown under the radar for much of his time in Milan, but he always seems to carve out a role for himself regardless of which coach is on the bench, while Marcelo Brozovic and Milan Skriniar are two rare examples of players brought in that took their game to the next level.

Javier Zanetti, Esteban Cambiasso and Diego Milito are names that will live in the memory of every Inter fan, while Mauro Icardi’s impressive goalscoring record makes him a must for this list, but one that will likely be derided by many.