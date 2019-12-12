Inter to bring back Genoa starlet in the summer

Sami Handanovic will be Inter’s starting goalkeeper next season, but the Nerazzurri are ready to bring back Ionut Radu to serve as his understudy.

The Milan giants have a decision to make this summer, with backups Daniele Padeli and Tommaso Berni both out of contract.

Both have signed yearly contracts the past few campaigns, and while Samir Handanovic is firmly entrenched as the starting goalkeeper, it remains unclear what the backup situation will be next season.

FcInterNews.it reports that while Inter will make a decision on the two veteran Italians in the near future, they have already decided on bringing Radu back from Genoa.

The Romanian has emerged as one of Serie A’s brightest talents while on loan with the Grifone, and his play has convinced the Nerazzurri brass about his capabilities.

As a result he will return to Milan next season and serve as Handanovic’s understudy before taking over the following campaign when the Slovenian will be 37.