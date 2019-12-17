Inter to Include Dimarco in Kulusevski Deal

Inter are planning to acquire Parma winger Dejan Kulusevski in January and they are reportedly going to send left-back Federico Dimarco to the Ducali.

The 19-year-old Swedish international has been in great form for the Crociati in the opening stages of the 2019/20 Serie A season and Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte has been demanding squad reinforcements due to injuries to a few players.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio are deciding on how they are to complete the transfer for Kulusevski, who is currently owned by Atalanta.

La Dea value the Swede at €40 million but the key to the deal is being able to please the Ducali, who do not want to lose one of their star players in January.

Inter are likely to include 22-year-old Dimarco in the deal and the former Italy Under-21 international has already played for the Crociati in the past, featuring in 13 Serie A matches during the 2018/19 campaign.