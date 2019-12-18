Inter to make strong push for Manchester United midfielder

After landing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer, Inter are reportedly keen to land a third Manchester United player in January – Nemanja Matic.

The Nerazzurri are currently going through a midfield injury crisis, with the likes of Stefano Sensi, Nicolo Barella, Roberto Gagliardini, Antonio Candreva and Kwadwo Asamoah all missing time.

As a result new faces are expected to be brought in during the January transfer window, with the Daily Telegraph stating that Matic is a target.

The Serbian has already worked with coach Antonio Conte at Chelsea, and neither party would be against a reunion at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Matic isn’t viewed as an integral part of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans, partly due to the midfielder’s injury problems, and as a result the Norwegian wouldn’t stop a possible sale as a result.

So far this season Matic has made just two Premier League starts for United, who sit in sixth spot after 17 matches.