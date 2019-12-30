Inter turn to Sporting winger as Chelsea play hardball for Alonso

Chelsea aren’t willing to let Marcos Alonso go on the cheap, and as a result Inter have turned their attention to Sporting winger Marcos Acuna.

The Nerazzurri are keen to bring in reinforcements for coach Antonio Conte, with Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal topping the list when it comes to the midfield.

Kwadwo Asamoah’s fitness problems this season mean a left-sided midfielder is needed as well, with Alonso the top target for that position.

However Chelsea have let it be known that they want a deal worth at least €45 million for the Spaniard, and as a result Sky Sport Italia reports the Nerazzurri have started looking at alternatives.

One name being mentioned is Acuna, who plays for Portuguese side Sporting. The Argentine has featured in 21 matches so far this season, netting one goal to go along with one assist, and he would provide some depth at a position where the Nerazzurri are sorely lacking it.

While it’s unclear how much Sporting would want for the 28-year-old, it’s believed the figure is within Inter’s budget, though they aren’t in a hurry to close the deal at this time.