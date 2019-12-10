Inter v Barcelona: Official Line-Ups

Inter welcome Barcelona to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for a crucial match given the Nerazzurri must win to secure passage into the Round of 16 alongside their opponents.

Anything less will mean they are relying on Borussia Dortmund to slip up at home to Slavia Prague, and will bring back memories of last season when they needed victory over PSV but were unable to get the job done.

One positive for Antonio Conte’s men is that they won’t need to face six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi who will be rested for the match, and never made the Barcelona squad.

Inter: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; D’Ambrosio, Vecino, Borja Valero, Brozovic, Biraghi; Lukaku, Lautaro

Barcelona: Neto; Wague, Todibo, Umtiti, Lenglet, Junior Firpo; Vidal, Rakitic, Alena; Carles Perez, Griezmann.