Inter v Genoa: Official Line-Ups

Inter welcome Genoa to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday evening for their final Serie A match of 2019.

Struggling Genoa, who sit four points away from safety in 19th place, have only beaten Inter on one occasion in the last 32 Serie A games in Milan, and that came back in March 1994.

Should Inter beat Genoa, they will be on 42 points and on the last three occasions they have collected that tally – 2006/07, 2007/08 and 2008/09 – they went on to win the Scudetto.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Gagliardini, Borja Valero, Vecino, Biraghi; Esposito, Lukaku

Genoa: Radu; Biraschi, Romero, Criscito; Ghiglione, Jagiello, Radovanovic, Cassata, Agudelo; Sanabria, Pinamonti