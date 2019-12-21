Inter v Genoa: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

With Juventus out of action this weekend due to Supercoppa commitments, Inter aim to take advantage by beating Genoa at home on Saturday evening to keep up the pressure atop Serie A.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Godin, de Vrij, Skriniar; D’Ambrosio, Candreva, Borja Valero, Vecino, Biraghi; Politano, Lukaku.

Unavailable: Sanchez, Sensi, Barella, Gagliardini, Asamoah.

Suspended: Lautaro, Brozovic.

Genoa (3-5-1-1): Radu; Biraschi, Romero, Criscito; Ghiglione, Radovanovic, Schone, Cassata, Pajac; Agudelo; Pinamonti.

Unavailable: Kouamé, Favilli, Zapata, Lerager, Sturaro.

Suspended: Pandev.

KEY STATISTICS

– The last time Genoa and Inter drew in Serie A came back in 2013 – there have been seven Nerazzurri wins and five for the Rossoblù since.

– Inter have lost only one of their last 32 home Serie A games against Genoa: 3-1 in March 1994 (W24 D7).

– Genoa have lost their last six away Serie A games against Inter, scoring only one goal during this period: it is the current longest streak of consecutive defeats on the road for the Rossoblù against a single opponent.

– Genoa have won just 11 points this season: seven of the last eight teams to have collected 11 points or fewer after 16 Serie A matchdays have gone on to be relegated at the end of the season.

– Should they beat Genoa, Inter will have 42 points: on the three previous occasions the Nerazzurri have gained as many points after 17 Serie matchdays in the three points for a win era they have gone on to win the title: in 2006/07, in 2007/08 and in 2008/09.

– Inter (one) and Genoa (13) are the teams to have conceded the fewest and the most goals respectively from set-pieces in the current Serie A campaign.

– Four of the last five goals Inter have conceded have come in the second half, whilst in the same period of last four matches they have scored just one goal.

– Genoa bos Thiago Motta played 55 Serie A games with Inter, scoring 11 goals between 2009 and 2012. The Stadio Giuseppe Meazza is the stadium where he netted the most goals (10) in the competition.

– Three of the four youngest players in the current Serie A campaign play for Inter (Sebastiano Esposito and Lucien Agoume, both born in 2002).

– Genoa’s Francesco Cassata’s last goal in Serie A came against Inter, in April 2019 with Frosinone.