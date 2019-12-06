Inter v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Inter welcome Roma to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for their Round 15 clash amid controversy over the Corriere della Sport’s ‘Black Friday’ headline.

Thursday’s edition of the paper included a preview with the extremely questionable headline, which has overshadowed the match between two of Serie A’s top sides.

There have been 499 goals in Serie A meetings between Inter and Roma, and Friday’s match could see the fixture reach 500 goals in the competition.

Inter: Handanovic; Godin, de Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Vecino, Borja Valero, Brozovic, Biraghi; Lukaku, L. Martinez

Roma: Mirante; Santon, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Diawara, Veretout; Mkhitaryan, Pellegrini, Perotti; Zaniolo