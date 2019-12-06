Inter v Roma: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

The Stadio Giuseppe Meazza plays host to a mouthwatering clash on Friday night as Inter welcome Roma in Serie A action at 20:45.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Vecino, Borja Valero, Brozovic, Biraghi; Lukaku, Lautaro Martínez.

Unavailable: Barella, Gagliardini, Sanchez, Sensi.

Roma (4-2-3-1): Pau López; Spinazzola, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Diawara, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko.

Unavailable: Cristante, Kluivert, Pastore, Zappacosta.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter and Roma have drawn their last three Serie A meetings: only once have these sides drawn four in a row, back in 1967.

– Inter have won only three of their last 14 Serie A home games against Roma, the last one of those coming in 2015 (D6 L5).

– There have been 499 goals in Serie A meetings between Inter and Roma, and it could become the first fixture to reach 500 in the competition.

– Inter, who have recorded 12 wins in their first 14 Serie A games for the first time in their history, could become the second different team to win at least 13 games in the first 15 after Juventus (13 in 1949/50, 14 in 2005/06, 13 in 2013/14 and 14 in 2018/19).

– Only Lazio (six) have won more of their last six Serie A games than both Inter and Roma (five each).

– Roma (12) and Inter (11) are the two teams with the most goals from set piece situations in this Serie A season; the Nerazzurri are also the team with the fewest goals conceded from set pieces (one).

– Inter (12) and Roma (nine) are the two teams to score the most goals during the first 30 minutes of play in Serie A this season. Indeed, Inter have scored as many goals in that timeframe this season as they had in the whole of 2018/19 (12).

– Inter boss Antonio Conte is the first coach in the Serie A history to win at least 12 of the first 14 games in a Serie A season with two different teams, also doing so with Juventus in 2013/14.

– Since the start of October, only Ciro Immobile (14) has scored more goals in all competitions than Inter forward Lautaro Martínez (12) among Serie A players.

– Roma striker Edin Dzeko has been involved in six goals at the San Siro in Serie A (three goals and three assists): excluding the Olimpico, that is the stadium in which he has the most goal involvements in the competition.