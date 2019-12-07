Inter winger in doubt for Barcelona clash

Antonio Conte may be without Antonio Candreva for Inter’s crucial Champions League clash with Barcelona on Tuesday.

The Italian side know that a win against the Blaugrana will secure them a spot in the knockout round, but it won’t be easy given the injury crisis currently hitting the team.

Candreva is the latest player to go down, as the 32-year-old was forced off with a back injury just before half-time during Inter’s 0-0 draw with Roma on Friday.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Italian was not feeling any better on Saturday, which makes him a huge question mark for Tuesday’s contest.

Should Candreva be unable to play, one of Danilo D’Ambrosio or Valentino Lazaro would replace him.

Alexis Sanchez, Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi and Roberto Gagliardini are all unavailable for the match as well due to injury.