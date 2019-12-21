Inzaghi: Lazio expecting different game against Juventus

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi is preparing for a different match against Juventus than the one that saw them come out on top in Serie A.

The two teams meet again, this time in the Supercoppa Italiana, just weeks after the Biancocelesti came out on top 3-1 in Serie A action.

That defeat is Juventus’ only blemish of the season, but Inzaghi is expecting a much different encounter on Sunday.

“Tomorrow’s match is different as you are playing for a trophy after 90 minutes, meaning you can’t make mistakes,” he stated at his pre-match press conference. “It will be a match between two teams that can hurt you at any moment.

“We are going through a great stretch, where we’ve won eight games in a row and found some stability. This is our fourth final in three and a half years. Things are going great, but we’ll see tomorrow. It’s a match that stands on its own, very different from the league.

“Regardless of how they play, they have a lot of quality. We’ve prepared for all possibilities, and I’ve told the players to keep their focus. In the league match we conceded with our defence in position and with a numerical advantage, which shows that Juve are always dangerous.”

When asked whether Sunday’s match is the most important of his career, Inzaghi played down the significance of the encounter.

“Every final is important,” he added. “I’m lucky to have a great group of players that have always followed me from the first day over the past three and a half years, which is why we are in our fourth final.

“I don’t know if this is the most important one, as other matches come to mind. This is an important match that comes at a time when we are playing well. We want to continue this run while knowing hat we will face a really strong side.”