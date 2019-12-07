Inzaghi: Lazio must enjoy victory over Juventus

Having seen his side overcome 10-man Juventus 3-1 in Serie A on Saturday, Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi urged his side to enjoy such momentous victories.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo giving Juventus the lead, Lazio hit back through a Luiz Felipe header, before taking advantage of Juan Cuadrado’s second half red card to win the game through Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Felipe Caicedo.

The win took the Aquile to within three points of their opponents and former Lazio striker Inzaghi insisted that he did not want to put a limit on how high his side could aim.

“We have to remain balanced and enjoy these evenings,” the Lazio coach declared in his post match press conference at the Stadio Olimpico. “This squad have given so much joy in the four years I’ve been working here.

“I’ve known this environment for over 20 years and it is important to enjoy these moments as things can change so quickly in football.

“We must look ahead in the knowledge that we are doing great things. It is vital that we continue believing in ourselves and our ideas, even without the results.”

Lazio have won seven consecutive matches in Serie A and remain third in the table.